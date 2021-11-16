Opposition Demands Pashinian’s Resignation Amid Armenia-Azerbaijan Fighting

The Hayastan Alliance, which has the second largest faction in Armenia’s National Assembly, said in a statement issued late on Tuesday that the formation of a new government may be a way of resolving the current situation.

The opposition bloc led by former President Robert Kocharian put direct blame on Azerbaijan for “launching a large-scale attack in the eastern direction of the border, violating international norms and committing new war crimes” and described it as an urgent need “to stop the advancement of the enemy and expel it from Armenia’s sovereign territory through the consolidation of all-national forces.”

It, however, criticized the Pashinian government that “brings casualties, territorial losses, division, chaos.”

“A full solution to the situation requires the resignation of this government. Nikol Pashinian’s resignation should be followed by the consolidation of all capable forces, the formation of a new government, the provision of a policy for solving foreign and domestic problems,” the Hayastan Alliance said.

Talking to RFE/RL’s Armenian Service earlier on Tuesday, senior member of the ruling Civil Contract party’s parliamentary faction Eduard Aghajanian said that the current border escalation is a response by Azerbaijan to the failure of its policy to force Armenia to provide an exterritorial corridor for Baku to be linked with its Nakhichevan exclave through Armenia’s southern Syunik region.

“The Republic of Armenia will remain sovereign and there will be no [exterritorial] corridor through its sovereign territory,” Aghajanian said. “The [sovereign] status of the Republic of Armenia that was formed in 1991 is not subject to negotiation.”