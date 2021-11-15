EU, Armenia Sign Common Aviation Area Agreement

The document was signed on November 15 between Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Olivér Várhelyi and Slovenia’s Foreign Minister Stanislav Raščan, who is currently the chair of the Council of the European Union, representing the EU.

In his remarks at the signing ceremony Mirzoyan described the event as “yet another remarkable benchmark” in Armenia’s relations with the European Union and its 27 member states.

“The ratification and entry into force of this Agreement in the near future will create new opportunities for the development of the aviation sector in Armenia, making the connection to other European countries easier for the Armenian citizens.

“Joining the EU Common Aviation Area – a single market for aviation services will foster the adoption of the EU aviation standards, the implementation of aviation rules and will further develop cooperation in the field of aviation security. It will in its turn, benefit the national airlines and, of course, individual travelers,” Mirzoyan said as quoted by the Armenian Foreign Ministry’s press office.

“I am convinced that the Agreement will be instrumental in promoting trade, tourism, investments, and economic and social development in general, as well as boost people-to-people contacts, and provide increased opportunities for bigger mobility,” the Armenian foreign minister concluded.