Armenia Sets New Record For Daily COVID-19 Deaths

The Ministry of Health said COVID-19 killed 70 more people. The ministry also reported the deaths of eight other infected people which it said were primarily caused by other diseases.

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths officially confirmed in the country of about 3 million thus rose to 8,305. More than 1,000 Armenians died in October which saw a sharp rise in coronavirus cases.

Health Minister Anahit Avanesian warned late last month that Armenian hospitals treating COVID-19 patients have practically run out of vacant beds. She also said that the rising death toll is also the result of the Delta variant of the virus prevalent in Armenia.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian again made clear last week that his government has no plans to impose lockdown restrictions and will concentrate instead on getting people to wear masks in public and to be vaccinated.

According to the Ministry of Health, only around 10 percent of Armenia’s population was fully vaccinated as of November 7.

The government reopened schools on Monday following a two-week autumn break extended due to the epidemiological situation. Armenian universities are expected to reopen their doors to students on November 15. They reverted to online classes on October 26.