Armenia’s COVID-19 Deaths Hit New Daily Record

The Ministry of Health said six other people infected with the coronavirus died as a result of other diseases in the past 24 hours.

The country’s daily death toll hit a new record after months of a steady increase in coronavirus cases which has accelerated in recent weeks. Health Minister Anahit Avanesian said on October 28 that all of just over 3,000 beds set up for COVID-19 patients at Armenian hospitals are now occupied.

More than 1,000 Armenians died in October alone. The total number of officially confirmed coronavirus-related deaths rose to 7,746 by Tuesday morning.

The Armenian government last week ordered universities to revert to online classes and extended school holidays until November 7 but ruled out lockdown restrictions. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian said it will instead step up its vaccination campaign and push for greater mask wearing to try to contain the latest wave of infections.

Less than 10 percent of Armenia’s population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 so far.