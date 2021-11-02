Մատչելիության հղումներ

Հայերեն English Русский
Մուտք | Գրանցվել
«Ազատության» բոլոր կայքերը
РУС ENG
site logo site logo
Նախորդը Հաջորդը
ՀՐԱՏԱՊ
Նախորդը Հաջորդը
Ուղիղ
in English

Armenia’s COVID-19 Deaths Hit New Daily Record

Armenia -- Medics at the Surb Grigor Lusavorich Medical Center in Yerevan, Armenia's largest hospital treating COVID-19 patients, June 5, 2020.

Health authorities in Armenia reported on Tuesday morning 62 more deaths from COVID-19, the highest single-day figure since the start of the pandemic.

The Ministry of Health said six other people infected with the coronavirus died as a result of other diseases in the past 24 hours.

The country’s daily death toll hit a new record after months of a steady increase in coronavirus cases which has accelerated in recent weeks. Health Minister Anahit Avanesian said on October 28 that all of just over 3,000 beds set up for COVID-19 patients at Armenian hospitals are now occupied.

More than 1,000 Armenians died in October alone. The total number of officially confirmed coronavirus-related deaths rose to 7,746 by Tuesday morning.

The Armenian government last week ordered universities to revert to online classes and extended school holidays until November 7 but ruled out lockdown restrictions. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian said it will instead step up its vaccination campaign and push for greater mask wearing to try to contain the latest wave of infections.

Less than 10 percent of Armenia’s population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 so far.

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG