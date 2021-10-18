Fugitive Armenian Statesman Dies

Siradeghian’s death was announced by his wife and son in a short statement issued at the weekend. They did not specify its cause, reveal his last place of residence or say whether they want to bury him in Armenia.

A former novelist, Siradeghian was one of the leaders of a popular movement for Armenia’s unification with Nagorno-Karabakh that erupted in 1988 and toppled the then Soviet republic’s last Communist government in 1990. He became one of the newly independent country’s most powerful men when serving as interior minister in the administration of its first President Levon Ter-Petrosian from 1992-1996.

Both during and after his tenure, Ter-Petrosian’s political opponents and some media outlets accused Siradeghian of abusing his powers to enrich himself and his family. He denied that.

One year after Ter-Petrosian resigned in 1998, Siradeghian was charged with ordering a string of contract killings. State prosecutors claimed in particular that he set up in the early 1990s a death squad to eliminate and terrorize opponents of the Ter-Petrosian administration.

In July 2000, two members of the alleged gang were sentenced to death while seven others got jail terms ranging from 4 to 11 years. One month later, eleven former officers of Armenian interior troops were given lengthy sentences after a Yerevan court convicted them of murdering two men in 1995.

The former interior minister strongly denied ordering those killings. He and his supporters insisted that the charges were fabricated as part of then President Robert Kocharian’s efforts to neutralize his political foes.

Siradeghian fled Armenia in April 2000 ahead of the Armenian parliament’s decision to allow law-enforcement authorities to arrest him pending the outcome of his trial. Although the authorities for years claimed to be trying to track him down and have him extradited, his whereabouts always remained unknown to the public.

Throughout his exile Siradeghian never went on record to comment on political developments in the country. He continued to enjoy the backing of Ter-Petrosian and members of the ex-president’s entourage.

In a weekend statement, Ter-Petrosian’s Armenian National Congress (HAK) party, paid tribute to Siradeghian, saying that as interior minister he managed to quickly “root out crime” and maintain “internal stability and law and order” and thus contributed to the Armenian victory in the 1991-1994 war in Nagorno-Karabakh.

The HAK also deplored the “trumped-up” charges brought against him during Kocharian’s rule and urged the current Armenian authorities to allow Siradeghian’s family to bury him at the National Pantheon in Yerevan.