Gazprom Chief Visits Armenia

The Armenian government’s press office gave few details of their talks held in Yerevan. In a statement, it cited Pashinian as saying that the government is committed to deepening its “mutually beneficial cooperation” with Gazprom, Armenia’s principal supplier of natural gas.

The statement said Miller briefed Pashinian on his company’s “investment and social programs” in the country. “The interlocutors discussed the state of Russian-Armenian cooperation in the area of energy and prospects for its development,” it added without elaborating.

Gazprom issued an even shorter statement on the meeting. It said the two men discussed “key issues” of that cooperation.

It was not clear if the price of Russian gas supplied to Armenia was on the agenda of the talks. Gazprom raised it by 10 percent, to $165 per thousand cubic meters, in January 2019 and has kept it unchanged since then.

Yerevan urged the Russians last year to cut the wholesale price, arguing that that global energy prices have collapsed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Pashinian raised the matter with Russian President Vladimir Putin. But they failed to reach any agreements.

International energy prices have rallied strongly this year amid renewed economic growth around the world. In June, Gazprom raised its average gas export price for European countries to $240 per thousand cubic meters.

The Reuters news agency reported that spot prices in the Dutch TTF gas hub reached as much as $800 per thousand cubic meters on Tuesday amid low levels of underground gas storage in Europe.