Another Armenian Soldier Killed On Azeri Border

A ministry statement said the 39-year-old Sergeant Gegham Sahakian died when Armenian army units deployed outside the village of Yeraskh bordering Azerbaijan’s Nakhichevan exclave came under cross-border fire.

The statement said that the Azerbaijani actions “will not go unanswered” and that Baku will bear responsibility for the “escalation of the situation.”

The Azerbaijani military denied violating the ceasefire regime in the area about 70 kilometers south of Yerevan.

Tensions along that border section rose dramatically in mid-July after more than two decades of relative calm. Sahakian is the third Armenian soldier killed there since then.

Yeraskh’s mayor, Radik Oghikian, was gravely wounded as cross-border skirmishes in the area adjacent to northeastern Turkey escalated later in July.

The Armenian military says that the skirmishes began after Azerbaijani troops tried to move their border posts closer to its Yeraskh positions.

Tensions have also been running high at other portions of the border where Azerbaijani forces reportedly crossed into Armenian territory in May.