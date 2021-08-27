Armenia Condemns Deadly Kabul Airport Attacks

In his message on Friday Armenian President Armen Sarkissian offered condolences to the families and friends of the victims of the act of terrorism.

“We strongly condemn the act of terrorism at Kabul International Airport, which killed many innocent civilians and soldiers. Armenia has always opposed any terrorist act against humanity, especially the involvement of terrorists in hostilities. In the fight against international terrorism, it is necessary to unite forces to prevent such monstrous manifestations of intolerance and contempt for universal values,” Sarkissian said, as quoted by his press office.

In his message the Armenian president also wished endurance and courage to the victims’ families and relatives, and a speedy recovery to the injured.

The Kabul airport attacks came as U.S. forces were helping to evacuate people desperate to flee Afghanistan after the Taliban took over this Central Asian country earlier this month.

The Islamic State, a terrorist organization, claimed responsibility for the attacks.

An Armenian peacekeeping contingent that was deployed in Afghanistan as part of a NATO-led mission since 2010 ended its service and returned to Armenia in March 2021.