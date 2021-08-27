Մատչելիության հղումներ

Armenia Condemns Deadly Kabul Airport Attacks

AFGHANISTAN -- A relative mourns next to the body of a victim of the airport bomb blast, at a hospital in Kabul, August 27, 2021

Armenia has condemned deadly bombings at Kabul International Airport in which 72 Afghans and 13 U.S. troops were killed on August 26.

In his message on Friday Armenian President Armen Sarkissian offered condolences to the families and friends of the victims of the act of terrorism.

“We strongly condemn the act of terrorism at Kabul International Airport, which killed many innocent civilians and soldiers. Armenia has always opposed any terrorist act against humanity, especially the involvement of terrorists in hostilities. In the fight against international terrorism, it is necessary to unite forces to prevent such monstrous manifestations of intolerance and contempt for universal values,” Sarkissian said, as quoted by his press office.

In his message the Armenian president also wished endurance and courage to the victims’ families and relatives, and a speedy recovery to the injured.

The Kabul airport attacks came as U.S. forces were helping to evacuate people desperate to flee Afghanistan after the Taliban took over this Central Asian country earlier this month.

The Islamic State, a terrorist organization, claimed responsibility for the attacks.

An Armenian peacekeeping contingent that was deployed in Afghanistan as part of a NATO-led mission since 2010 ended its service and returned to Armenia in March 2021.

