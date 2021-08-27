Azerbaijani Soldier Detained In Nagorno-Karabakh

Prosecutors in Stepanakert said on August 26 that an Azerbaijani soldier identified as Jamil Babayev was detained in an apartment in the town of Martakert.

Babayev was charged with espionage, illegal border crossing, and threatening to kill residents of the apartment he was detained in.

Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said a probe had been launched against Babayev after he allegedly left a psychiatric clinic in the Azerbaijani city of Ganca without permission.

Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh, a predominantly Armenian-populated autonomous oblast in Soviet Azerbaijan, declared independence from Baku in 1991, establishing their control over the region and some surrounding districts in a 1992-94 war with Azerbaijani forces.

Azerbaijan regained control of parts of the territory and surrounding districts as a result of a 44-day war last fall that ended with a Russian-brokered ceasefire agreement signed between Yerevan and Baku.

Under the terms of the November 9, 2020 ceasefire agreement around 2,000 Russian peacekeepers were deployed in Nagorno-Karabakh and along the Lachin corridor linking the Armenian-populated region with Armenia.