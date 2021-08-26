Armenian Media Protest Obstruction Of Journalists’ Work In Parliament

Under current regulations media are not allowed to report from inside the parliament chamber. Instead, journalists can only follow the work of parliamentarians from special booths on balconies separated from the chamber by glass windows.

Security guards entered the rooms with journalists and forced them to stop recording and leave every time brawls would break out between pro-government and opposition lawmakers during the sessions on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Journalists and media organizations believe that such actions violate their rights and constitute obstruction of the work of media, which is a criminal offense under Armenian law.

Gevorg Tosunian, a reporter with the Civilnet news website, told RFE/RL’s Armenian Service (Azatutyun) how security guards used force to remove them from their booth during the latest brawl among lawmakers on Wednesday even though Parliament Speaker Alen Simonian had not announced a break, meaning that formally the session was still in progress.

“They [security guards] gave no reasons for their actions,” Tosunian complained.

Representatives of media organizations say that while live broadcasts from parliament are suspended during breaks, journalists are not required to leave their booths even at recess.

In a statement released later on August 25 they condemned the incidents, calling for an end to what they described as illegal restrictions and harassment of journalists.

Tosunian said that the goal of the National Assembly leadership was probably to prevent the spread of the footage about incidents inside the chamber, but, according to him, only by seeing such scenes the public can know what is actually happening in the legislature.

“This is our work environment. We are protected by the Law on Mass Media, just as we are protected by the Criminal Code, which clearly states that obstructing a journalist’s activities is already a crime,” he said.

In addition to 11 media organizations, 10 civil society organizations also issued separate statements condemning actions against journalists. They noted that restrictions against media in the National Assembly of the eighth convocation began on August 2, when journalists were, in particular, banned from unrestrained access to corridors and from taking photos of security guards.

“It is an act prohibited by the Criminal Code. We have appeal to the Prosecutor’s Office in connection with all these cases and will be consistent in ensuring that a criminal case is launched, so that both the persons who committed that act, that is, personally removed the journalists, and the alleged persons who gave that orders be held responsible. Obviously, this was not the initiative of ordinary security officers, especially since the same thing was repeated three times,” said Daniel Ioannisian, a representative of the Union of Informed Citizens.

In his opinion, while a crime was committed against media, videos of the brawls in parliament were still disseminated, if not by active journalists, then by some former journalists who now serve as deputies.

“We have all seen all the details of all these incidents through live videos, videos made by deputies. In fact, the public has seen it, but in the meantime the legal professional activities of journalists have been hindered. First of all, it is not clear what the goal of the authorities is. But let state that in any case it is definitely not a legitimate goal,” Ioannisian said.

Late on Wednesday Parliament Speaker Alen Simonian acknowledged during a news briefing that journalists should not have been removed from the balconies.

“I consider it unacceptable to invite journalists out of the balcony in such situations. I have discussed it with my colleagues. God forbid, if there is another situation like this, I think that we should not remove journalists from there in any way, even though it is natural that there is a fear that someone’s photo or video will be aired in a situation where they are being hit or toppled to the ground or something like that,” Simonian said.