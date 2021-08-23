Pashinian Stresses ‘Unbreakable’ Will Of Armenians To Have Sovereign Statehood

On this day in 1990, the text of the declaration of Armenia’s independence was adopted and read out in the then Soviet republic’s parliament, the Supreme Council, heralding the launch of a process at the end of which Armenia formally gained independence following the breakup of the Soviet Union in December 1991.

“That document was based on the Armenian people’s unbreakable will to have an independent state,” Pashinian stressed.

The Armenian leader said that “over the past three decades we have passed through many challenges, have had achievements, as well as difficulties and failures.”

“And it is important to note that our will to have a firm and sovereign statehood is unbreakable, and that will must be expressed in our daily work on developing and strengthening the state and state institutions,” he said.

“We are representatives of the generation, who adopted the Declaration of Independence, and this is a historic mission for us to overcome the challenges, strengthen the grounds of our statehood, raise its international reputation, increase investment attractiveness and create unwavering civil responsibility and trust towards the state. This mission puts a special responsibility on each of us,” Pashinian emphasized in his congratulatory message, published on the prime minister’s official website.