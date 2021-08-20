Armenia Advocates Common Gas And Oil Market In EEU

“The efficient use of the Union’s energy potential can be a response to many challenges, contributing to the strengthening of energy security and the sustainable development of our countries’ economies,” Pashinian told the prime ministers of four other member states – Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan – at a prime-ministerial summit in Cholpon-Ata, a Kyrgyz resort town on the shore of Lake Issyk-Kul.

The Armenian leader said that Yerevan was satisfied with “the significant work done by the Commission and the Authorized Bodies of the Member States in the direction of developing common markets for natural gas, oil and oil products of the Union, which is reflected in the reports.”

“This year, the Member States together with the Commission started discussing an international agreement on the development of a common natural gas market of the Union. We expect continuous constructive work on the basis of mutual understanding, with the consideration of the interests of all the Member States of the Union,” Pashinian said, as quoted by his press service.

“I would also like to note with satisfaction that we have managed to agree on the concept of establishment of a common market for oil and oil products, based on the five principles approved by all the Member States of the Union.”

Pashinian also said that Armenia regards the roadmap for the systematic implementation of transport policy by the EEU Member States for the period of 2021-2023 as a balanced program for the development of the sphere.

“The document envisages comprehensive development of the Eurasian transport corridors, and consistent work for the harmonization of the legislations of our countries in this sphere. Last year we ascertained the demand for transport and logistics cooperation inside the EEU. During the pandemic, ‘green corridors’ were formed within the Union for key products. Mostly due to these measures we managed to prevent food shortages and interruptions in trade in the Union,” the head of the Armenian government said.

Speaking about ways of increasing the competitiveness of products made in EEU-member states in the domestic and foreign markets, Pashinian emphasized the importance of establishing a system of joint export insurance assistance.

“We support the establishment of the Eurasian Company, which will give an opportunity to increase insurance assistance volumes for trade inside the Union and exports to third countries by creating additional insurance capacity,” he said.

A number of documents concerning the EEU were signed based on the results of the two-day sessions of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council held in narrow and expanded formats.

It was decided to hold the next session of the Council in Yerevan in October.