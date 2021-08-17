Two Deputy Mayors Of Armenian Town Arrested

Investigative Committee spokesperson Vardan Tadevosian said on Tuesday that Irina Yolian and Menua Hovsepian, both of whom are known to be critical of the government, are suspected of large-scale embezzlement.

He added that Hovsepian is also suspected of electoral violations.

According to an official report, besides the deputy mayors, two employees of the Goris municipality, Armine Chopchian and Susanna Sargsian, were also arrested.

It said that documents had been confiscated from the municipality and the apartments of the arrested officials in Goris had been searched.

No other details are reported yet while investigation continues.

In July, Armenian law-enforcement authorities arrested Goris’s pro-opposition mayor Arush Arushanian, who is charged with trying to buy votes ahead of the June 20 parliamentary elections.

The main opposition Hayastan alliance, with which Arushanian and most other arrested officials in Syunik are associated, has condemned the arrests of local leaders critical of the government, describing their prosecution as politically motivated.

Authorities deny any political motives behind the latest criminal cases and arrests of officials.