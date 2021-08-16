Armenia Reaffirms Support To India Over Dispute With Pakistan

“Armenia has always supported India in the issue of Jammu and Kashmir,” acting Foreign Minister Armen Grigorian said in his remarks on Sunday during an event in Yerevan dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the Independence of India.

“At the same time, we appreciate the targeted statements of the Indian authorities regarding the Azerbaijani-Turkish aggression against Artsakh [the Armenian name for Nagorno-Karabakh], the transfer of foreign terrorist fighters to the region, as well as the encroachments on the Armenian borders,” Grigorian added, as quoted by his press office.

The predominantly Muslim-populated region of Jammu and Kashmir is a territory that has been claimed by both India and Pakistan since the partition of India in 1947. After a 1972 agreement that followed an Indo-Pakistani war India has been in control of nearly two-thirds of the region. In 2019, official New Delhi decided to strip Jammu and Kashmir of its autonomy, much to the displeasure of Islamabad.

Armenia has no diplomatic ties with Pakistan, which refused to recognize Armenian independence in the early 1990s because of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Along with Turkey, Pakistan openly supported Azerbaijan during last year’s 44-day war in Nagorno-Karabakh as a result of which Baku reestablished control over seven districts around the disputed region and captured two districts of Soviet Azerbaijan’s former mostly Armenian-populated autonomous region proper.

Like Ankara, Islamabad has denied any direct involvement in the armed conflict, however.

The 2020 war in Nagorno-Karabakh in which nearly 7,000 people were killed was stopped due to a Moscow-brokered ceasefire agreement under which around 2,000 Russian peacekeepers were deployed in the part of the region left under the control of ethnic Armenian forces.

Since the end of the armed conflict Pakistan, however, has been involved in a series of joint military drills with Azerbaijan and Turkey.

India angered Azerbaijan in May when it described Baku as a transgressing side during border tensions with Armenia and called on it to “pull back forces immediately and cease any further provocation.”

In his remarks during the August 15 event in Yerevan attended by India’s ambassador and a member of the Indian parliament Armenia’s acting foreign minister Grigorian also spoke about an existing “untapped potential” of bilateral relations with India, including “political, security, military, economic, business, cultural and educational cooperation.”