Pashinian To Attend New Iranian President’s Inauguration

Pashinian’s office said on Wednesday that he will meet with Raisi shortly before the latter is sworn in before the Iranian parliament.

Ultraconservative Raisi was credentialed by Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on Tuesday in a two-step inauguration process.

The 60-year-old incoming president is a former judge loyal to Khamenei and subject to U.S. sanctions imposed for alleged human rights abuses. He has pledged to take measures to rid the Islamic Republic of the “tyrannical” sanctions.

Pashinian sent a congratulatory message Raisi the day after his victory in Iran’s June 18 presidential election marred by the disqualification of some of his rivals.

“I would like to take this opportunity to emphasize Iran’s important role in maintaining stability and peace in the region and at the same time reaffirm Armenia’s readiness to neutralize regional challenges through joint efforts,” the Armenian leader wrote.

“I am confident that with joint efforts we will manage to advance the agenda of our bilateral cooperation, enriching it with new programs and initiatives,” he said.

Pashinian said in May that relations with Iran are of “strategic importance” to Armenia and that his administration remains committed to deepening them. He said the Armenian-Iranian border has been vital for his country’s national security.