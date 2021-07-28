Fighting Intensifies On Armenian-Azeri Border

Armenia’s Defense Ministry said Azerbaijani forces attacked its positions in Gegharkunik province bordering the Kelbajar district in Azerbaijan.

“The enemy is trying to improve its positions and create favorable conditions for making advances,” the ministry said in a statement. Armenian army units are “carrying out combat tasks set for them,” it said, adding that hostilities continued as of 8:30 a.m. local time.

Another statement released by the ministry later in the morning said the Azerbaijani attacks were repelled by 9:20 a.m. “The exchange of gunfire is continuing,” it added.

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said, for its part, that its troops took “adequate measures” after coming under cross-border fire in Kelbajar overnight. It said two Azerbaijani soldiers were wounded in action.

One Azerbaijani soldier was killed and three Armenian servicemen wounded in skirmishes reported from the same border section last Friday.

The Armenian Foreign Ministry accused Baku on Wednesday of deliberately heightening tensions on the border. It said Armenia will use all “military-political instruments” at its disposal to protect its territorial integrity.

The latest fighting is one of the most serious armed incidents in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone since last fall’s Armenian-Azerbaijani war in Karabakh stopped by a Russian-brokered ceasefire.