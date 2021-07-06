Another Skirmish Reported On Armenian-Azeri Border

A military spokesman, Samvel Asatrian, told the Armenpress news agency that the skirmish was “provoked” by the Azerbaijani side.

“According to our information, the Azerbaijani side has two wounded soldiers,” said Asatrian.

There was no immediate reaction to the claim from Baku.

According to Asatrian, the incident occurred a near a border village in Armenia’s eastern Gegharkunik province.

Azerbaijani troops reportedly advanced a few kilometers into Armenian territory at that and several other sections of the border about two months ago, triggering a continuing military standoff with Armenian forces.

Both sides have since periodically reported gunfights and even fistfights between their soldiers stationed there. One Armenian soldier was killed and six others captured by Azerbaijani troops in Gegharkunik in late May.

Lieutenant-General Artak Davtian, the chief of the Armenian army’s General Staff, said on June 22 that Russia will likely deploy border guards in Gegharkunik. Russian officials have not commented on that so far.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian’s office announced, meanwhile, that he will visit Moscow on Wednesday for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. It said the two leaders will discuss “issues on the Russian-Armenian strategic agenda” and the implementation of Russian-brokered agreements to stop the war in Nagorno-Karabakh and reopen Armenian-Azerbaijani transport links.