Մատչելիության հղումներ

Հայերեն English Русский
Մուտք | Գրանցվել
«Ազատության» բոլոր կայքերը
РУС ENG
site logo site logo
Նախորդը Հաջորդը
ՀՐԱՏԱՊ
Նախորդը Հաջորդը
Ուղիղ
in English

Central Bank To Revise Armenian Growth Forecast

Armenia -- Workers at a newly opened textile factory in Yerevan, Novemer 1, 2019.

The head of the Central Bank of Armenia (CBA), Martin Galstian, said on Thursday that it will revise upwards its economic growth forecast for 2021 made earlier this year.

The CBA predicted in March that the Armenian economy will grow by 1.4 percent after shrinking by 7.6 percent last year due to the coronavirus pandemic and the war in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Galstian said the bank now expects faster growth. He declined to specify its revised projections to be publicized soon.

“For example, in the first quarter [of this year] our indicator of economic activity was down by 2 percent, rather than 6 percent which had been forecast by us,” he said. “Services are doing better than expected … and there are more incoming cash remittances and a number of other factors.”

Galstian reported at the same time that the number of Armenian companies and households seeking commercial bank loans has fallen despite the unfolding economic recovery.

The CBA governor suggested that many Armenians may be holding back on major expenditures planned by them for now.

“That is, people who planned on buying a new washing machine or a TV set may be waiting for their revenues to recover [to pre-crisis levels] before applying [for a loan,]” he said.

Galstian also cautioned that consumer price inflation in Armenia could rise further in the months ahead due to external factors. “Prices in the global commodity markets are continuing to grow, which will have some impact on Armenia,” he said.

According to official statistics, annual inflation already reached 6.2 percent in April, well above a 4 percent target set by Armenia’s government and the CBA for 2021. Galstian admitted last month that the authorities will likely fail to meet the target.

The higher-than-projected inflation was driven by rising good prices. Government data shows particularly drastic increases in the cost of mostly imported staple foodstuffs such as cooking oil and sugar.

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG