Six Armenian Soldiers Captured By Azerbaijan

The Armenian Defense Ministry said the soldiers were “surrounded and taken prisoner” while fortifying their border post in Armenia’s eastern Gegharkunik province.

“Necessary measures are being taken to bring back the captured servicemen,” it said without elaborating.

In a statement, the ministry strongly denied the Azerbaijani military’s claims that they crossed into Azerbaijan on a sabotage mission.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian likewise insisted that the six servicemen were “kidnapped” within Armenia’s internationally recognized borders.

“The ongoing processes are unacceptable to us,” Pashinian said at the start of a weekly cabinet meeting in Yerevan. “These kinds of incidents occur because some people want us to come to terms with the presence of Azerbaijani forces on our territory, which cannot take place.”

“This is a direct threat to the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Armenia which constitutes a blatant violation of international law,” he said.

The Armenian Foreign Ministry also condemned the Azerbaijani actions and demanded the immediate release of the Armenians servicemen.

The incident came two days after another Armenian soldier serving in Gegharkunik was killed by Azerbaijani forces in what was the first shootout reported during the border standoff.

Azerbaijani forces reportedly advanced several kilometers into Gegharkunik and another Armenian border region, Syunik, two weeks ago. The Armenian military responded by sending reinforcements to those areas. So far it has not acted on its threats to take military action and force the Azerbaijani side to pull back.

Pashinian indicated that Armenia will continue to exercise caution even after the capture of its soldiers. He said Yerevan must remain “prudent” in the face of what he described as Azerbaijani attempts to provoke a new military conflict six months after Russia helped to stop the Armenian-Azerbaijani war in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Moscow has also tried to ease the ongoing standoff by calling on Armenia and Azerbaijan to set up a commission on border demarcation and offering to facilitate its work. Pashinian on Wednesday publicly made the creation of such a body conditional on the Azerbaijani troops’ withdrawal from the Armenian border areas and the release of more than 100 Armenian prisoners remaining in Azerbaijani captivity.

Meanwhile, a senior Armenian lawmaker told reporters that Defense Minister Vagharshak Harutiunian flew to Moscow on Thursday morning for “very important” talks with his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu. Pashinian announced those talks on Wednesday.