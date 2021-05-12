Yerevan Officials Prosecuted For Assault

Armenia’s Investigative Committee confirmed on Wednesday media reports that that the official, Armen Azizian, and a dozen other local government employees assaulted Manvel Margarian, the head of the Kentron district’s urban development division, in his office on Tuesday.

A statement released by the law-enforcement agency said the violence broke out as a result of “differences over work-related issues.” It said Azizian and other men hit Margarian “in various parts of his body.” One of them, Arman Davoyan, struck the latter in the head with a computer keyboard, added the statement.

The Investigative Committee charged Azizian and Davoyan with abuse of power and hooliganism respectively. Both men were arrested on Tuesday. It was not clear if the investigators will ask a court to remand them in pre-trial custody.

Margarian was reportedly taken to hospital after the incident. He told the “Haykakan Zhamanak” daily that he was attacked by about 15 men led by Azizian and Davoyan after refusing to resign.

Kentron’s chief executive, Avet Poghosian, is currently on vacation. He has declined to comment on the extraordinary incident.

Yerevan’s Mayor Hayk Marutian, who appoints all district heads, has also not reacted to it so far. Marutian is a senior member of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian’s Civil Contract party.