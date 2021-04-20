Pashinian, Allies ‘Still Undecided’ On Election Alliance

“The question of whether to run [in the elections] in the format of a party or an alliance is being discussed and no final conclusion has been made yet,” Arman Yeghoyan told reporters.

Pashinian formed an alliance ahead of the last elections held in December 2018. The bloc dominated by his Civil Contract party and called My Step won 70 percent of the vote at the time.

Pashinian pledged in March to hold fresh elections in late June amid renewed anti-government protests staged by opposition forces blaming him for Armenia’s defeat in last year’s war with Azerbaijan and demanding his resignation.

Under the Armenian constitution, such polls will have to be held within two months if Pashinian resigns and the Armenian parliament twice fails to elect another prime minister.

Yeghoyan reaffirmed Pashinian’s plans to step down for that purpose before the end of this month. He made clear that Pashinian will continue to serve as prime minister after his tactical resignation.

Most of Armenia’s leading opposition parties are expected to participate in the forthcoming vote on their own.

Another opposition heavyweight, former President Robert Kocharian, said earlier this month that he will lead an electoral alliance comprising at least two opposition parties. Kocharian is not affiliated with any party.