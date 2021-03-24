Amount Of Damages For Defamation, Insult Raised In Armenia

A total of 76 lawmakers voted in the second and final reading in favor of the bill authored by Deputy Parliament Speaker Alen Simonian; 40 members of parliament voted against it, with three abstentions.

The passed amendments set the amount of damages for defamation at up to 3 million drams (about $5,700), and for insult at up to 2 million drams ($3,800).

Earlier, the damages were set at 2 million and 1 million drams, respectively.

The amendments passed in the first reading set higher rates, 10 million and 5 million drams, respectively, but they were lowered at the suggestion of the government.

Defamation and insult in Armenia were decriminalized in 2010 as the Armenian government took into account an appeal of the Council of Europe’s Parliamentary Assembly to member states.

Also today the Armenian National Assembly adopted in the second and final reading a package of bills envisaging amendments to the Law “On Higher Education and Science” and related laws.

The package was passed by 79 votes to 36, with two abstentions.

The amendments, in particular, regulate the election of rectors of universities and other schools of higher learning. They also envisage that five out of nine members of universities’ boards will be appointed by the Ministry of Education, which has raised concerns among universities that this may be a way for the government to reduce their autonomy.