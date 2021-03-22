Pashinian Says Davtian Becomes New Army Chief ‘By Virtue Of Law’

Pashinian explained that the appointment has come into effect “by virtue of law.”

The Armenian premier named Davtian as new army chief earlier this month against the backdrop of a standoff with the leadership of the Armed Forces’ General Staff and its head Onik Gasparian who was dismissed shortly after he and four dozen other high-ranking officers demanded that Pashinian and his cabinet step down in a joint statement issued on February 25.

Gasparian and other generals and senior officers accused the government of putting Armenia “on the brink of collapse” after last year’s war in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Pashinian rejected the demand as a coup attempt and petitioned that President Armen Sarkissian sign a decree relieving Gasparian of his duties.

Sarkissian refused to sign such a decree on February 27, saying that it appeared to be unconstitutional and would deepen the “unprecedented” political crisis in the country. Pashinian criticized the refusal as “unfounded” and resent his motion to Sarkissian in another attempt to get him to fire Gasparian.

Sarkissian again refused to sign the decree drafted by the prime minister’s office. But he made it clear that he would not ask the Constitutional Court to invalidate it within the timeframe envisaged by the legislation, effectively paving the way for Gasparian’s removal.

Under Armenian law, the president can keep blocking the prime minister’s decisions only by appealing to the court.

The president eventually turned to the Constitutional Court, but he contested a provision of the law “On Military Service and the Status of Servicemen” on the basis of which the prime minister submitted the draft decree on Gasparian’s dismissal rather than the draft decree itself.

The entire process took place amid continuing street protests organized by a coalition of more than a dozen opposition parties called the Homeland Salvation Movement demanding Pashinian’s resignation over the defeat suffered by Armenian forces in the 2020 war against Azerbaijan.

Thousands of opposition supporters blockading a central boulevard in Yerevan voiced their solidarity with the military top brass and support for the generals’ call for Pashinian’s resignation.

Later, Pashinian named Davtian as a new candidate for the post of the chief of the Armed Forces’ General Staff. Davtian already occupied the post in 2018-2020.

Sarkissian initially also challenged Pashinian’s new pick for the army chief, but eventually indicated that, while not signing it, he would not take the prime minister’s draft decree to the Constitutional Court either.

Meanwhile, on March 17, an administrative court accepted Colonel-General Gasparian’s lawsuit against his dismissal, effectively granting his request to be considered chief of the General Staff before the case is heard in court.

The prime minister’s office, however, insisted that even though the president did not sign the decree on Gasparian’s dismissal he was still considered to be relieved of his duties “by virtue of law.” It said that the constitution does not provide for a reverse decision in such cases.

Gasparian’s lawyer Artur Hovannisian as well as a considerable number of legal experts and opposition parties and groups consider, however, that after the administrative court’s decision Gasparian continues to service in his official capacity as chief of the General Staff.