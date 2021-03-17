Armenia’s Fugitive Ex-Chief Prosecutor ‘Still On Wanted List’

Taguhi Tovmasian, one of several lawmakers who quit the ruling My Step faction last year after Armenians suffered a defeat in the war against Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh, claimed on Tuesday that according to the document that had become available to her, Interpol refused to start an international search for Kostanian, finding the case against him to be an instance of political persecution. She said this was unprecedented in the history of independent Armenia.

“To put it simply, the international criminal police, Interpol, believe that Armenia’s Prosecutor’s Office and Special Investigative Service have fabricated an essentially unfounded case and that in this case they cannot restrict anyone’s movement or put anyone on the wanted list,” Tovmasian told media during a news briefing at the National Assembly.

Kostanian, who is charged with several crimes related to the 2008 post-election crackdown on the opposition, including official forgery, abetting someone in concealment of a particularly heavy crime and abetting someone in falsification of evidence, has been wanted by Armenian authorities since late 2019.

The former prosecutor-general who also served as a lawmaker in 2017-2018 denies the charges as politically motivated.

Speaking to RFE/RL’s Armenian Service from Moscow where he has stayed since leaving Armenia, Kostanian said he learned about Interpol’s documents only after its publication by the Armenian lawmaker.

“When the Prosecutor’s Office of the Russian Federation refused to put me on the wanted list, I told about this and published a document stating that Russian law-enforcement agencies refused to prosecute me because they believe that my prosecution is illegal and has no grounds or evidence and is of a political nature. So, nothing prevented me from publishing this document, if I had it,” Kostanian said.

Meanwhile, Armenia’s Prosecutor-General’s Office said that Kostanian is still on the wanted list. In a statement it accused Tovmasian of distorting facts to try to make a scandal out of it.

According to Armenian prosecutors, Interpol does not study circumstances of cases and factual data and has no authority to assess the validity or legitimacy of charges. So, Interpol “is not a body that qualifies a charge as justified or unfounded, politically or otherwise motivated,” the Prosecutor-General’s Office concluded.

“Moreover, this position of Interpol manifests itself in cases related to many countries, including the Republic of Armenia, as a rule, in order to demonstrate the absolute neutrality of this structure in relation to charges of malfeasance against former or current officials in separate countries or prosecution of persons as a result conflicts between states. There are many cases when cooperation in the case of a high-ranking or politically active person or individual crimes committed on ethnic grounds has been limited on the basis of a document from the relevant department of Interpol,” the Prosecutor-General’s Office said in its statement.