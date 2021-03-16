Yerevan Eyes OSCE Role In Final Karabakh Settlement

At a joint news conference with Sweden’s visiting Foreign Minister and OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ann Linde in Yerevan, Ayvazian said that Armenia views the trilateral statement signed by Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan on November 9 to end six weeks of fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh last fall as a document aimed at restoring the ceasefire and reaffirming the security.

“Although it contains some provisions concerning the peaceful settlement, however it does not address its key elements, and the most important among them is the issue of the status of Artsakh [the Armenian name for Nagorno-Karabakh], based on the right of the Armenians of Artsakh to self-determination. A final political solution to the conflict is possible only within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship,” Ayvazian said, referring to the format jointly headed by Russia, the United States and France that has had an international mandate to broker a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict since the early 1990s.

“Recent developments in the region have underlined the need for a strong, I emphasize, strong OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship, which will be able to lead the peace process on the basis of principles and elements developed over the years. We also need a strong, cohesive OSCE as an institute responsible for regional security and peace. In this context, we attach importance to the role of the OSCE Chairmanship, including the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office,” the top Armenian diplomat underscored.

Linde arrived in Yerevan late on Monday after visiting Baku where she met with the president and foreign minister of Azerbaijan.

The purpose of her regional visit is to discuss the Nagorno-Karabakh issue and the situation after the recent war with the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan.

In the Armenian capital the OSCE’s chairperson-in-office was also scheduled to meet with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian later on Tuesday.

Under the Moscow-brokered cease-fire that put an end to a deadly war, a chunk of Nagorno-Karabakh and all seven districts around it were placed under Azerbaijani administration after almost 30 years of control by ethnic Armenian forces.

Since then Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has repeatedly stated that he considers the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict resolved and sees no issue of the region’s status.