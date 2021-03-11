Armenian President Refuses To Confirm New Army Chief

In a short statement announcing the decision, Sarkissian’s office did not specify his “objections” to Pashinian’s pick for the top military post: Lieutenant-General Artak Davtian.

Davtian already headed the General Staff from May 2018 to June 2020. Pashinian moved to reappoint him on Wednesday after completing the sacking of the previous army commander, Colonel-General Onik Gasparian, who has demanded, along with 40 other high-ranking officers, the Armenian government’s resignation.

Gasparian condemned his removal as “unconstitutional” and said he will challenge it in court. The army top brass voiced support for the general.

Pashinian’s press secretary, Mane Gevorgian, told RFE/RL’s Armenian Service that the prime minister will dismiss Sarkissian’s objections and insist on Davtian’s appointment.

Under Armenian law, this means that the president can now continue blocking the appointment only by asking the Constitutional Court to declare it unconstitutional.

Sarkissian pointedly declined to appeal to the court after similarly refusing to sign a decree relieving Gasparian of his duties. His stance, strongly condemned by the Armenian opposition, paved the way for the general’s sacking.

The Armenian Defense Ministry announced on Wednesday that one of Gasparian’s deputies, Lieutenant-General Stepan Galstian, will perform the duties of the General Staff chief pending the appointment of a new army commander.

Galstian was among the senior officers who signed the February 25 statement accusing Pashinian and his cabinet of misrule and demanding their resignation. The premier condemned the statement as a coup attempt. But opposition groups trying to oust him with street protests welcomed it.

The military’s unprecedented statement came the day after the first deputy chief of the General Staff, Lieutenant-General Tiran Khachatrian, was controversially fired in a presidential decree initiated by Pashinian.

Khachatrian lost his job just hours after a pro-opposition media outlet quoted him as laughing off Pashinian’s claim that the Armenian army’s most advanced Russian-made missiles seriously malfunctioned during last year’s war in Nagorno-Karabakh. Khachatrian asked Armenia’s Administrative Court last week to invalidate the decree and reinstate him.

Pashinian’s claim about the Iskander missile systems provoked a storm of criticism from Russian pro-government lawmakers and pundits. Russia’s Defense Ministry said it was “bewildered and surprised” by the remarks.

Pashinian effectively retracted them on March 1, saying through a spokeswoman that he was misled by other Armenian officials.