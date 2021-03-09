UNICEF Representative To Armenia Forced Out

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Anna Naghdalian said on Tuesday that the government decided to cut short Clark-Hattingh’s tenure of because of “shortcomings in the execution of her mandate” and her “uncooperative work style.” She did not go into details.

“The UN Resident Coordinator [in Armenia] and UNICEF representatives have been notified about the decision,” Naghdalian told RFE/RL’s Armenian Service.

Citing an unnamed Armenian Foreign Ministry source, the Sputnik news agency reported on Monday that Clark-Hattingh has “hastily” left Armenia.

UNICEF did not issue any statements on the extraordinary development.

Clark-Hattingh took over UNICEF’s Yerevan office in July 2020. She was UNICEF’s representative in Malaysia from 2016-2020.

Before joining the UN agency over two decades ago, Clark-Hattingh had worked at UK Aid Direct, a British government agency supporting non-governmental organizations around the world.

Clark-Hattingh handed her credentials to Armenia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Artak Apitonian as recently as on August 24. The Foreign Ministry reported at the time that she and Apitonian discussed, among other things, ways of improving the plight of Armenian children living in areas bordering Azerbaijan.