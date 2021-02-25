U.S., EU Call For De-Escalation Of Tensions In Armenia

“We encourage all parties to exercise calm and restraint and to de-escalate tensions peacefully, without violence,” the U.S. Embassy in Yerevan said in a statement.

“The United States is committed to supporting Armenia’s democratic reforms, in line with our shared values, and stresses the importance of democratic institutions and processes as Armenians look to address their political differences through dialogue,” it added.

“Political differences must be resolved peacefully and in strict adherence to the principles and processes of parliamentary democracy,” read a separate statement released by the EU’s foreign policy spokesman, Peter Stano.

In a clear reference to the Armenian military’s demands for Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian’s resignation, Stano said: “In line with the Armenian Constitution, the armed forces ‘shall maintain neutrality in political matters and shall be under civilian control.’ Maintaining the democratic and constitutional order is the only way Armenia can effectively tackle the challenges it is confronted with.”

The military’s top brass voiced its unprecedented demand amid ongoing anti-government rallies staged by Armenian opposition groups. Pashinian rejected and condemned it as a coup attempt.

By contrast, opposition leaders voiced support for the army generals.