Prosecutors Seek To Criminalize Defamation Of Armenian Officials

All forms of defamation were decriminalized in Armenia in 2010 during the rule of former President Serzh Sarkisian. The move was recommended by the Council of Europe.

A bill circulated by the Office of the Prosecutor-General says that slander and insults directed at state officials performing their duties have become commonplace and must be criminalized. It says that individuals making slanderous claims through mass media or other public channels must face up to two years’ imprisonment and heavy fines.

The prosecutors’ initiative follows the Armenian parliament’s decision last week to approve a fivefold increase in maximum legal fines set for defamation.

Armenia’s leading media organizations have deplored the decision as well as pro-government lawmakers’ separate proposal to make it harder for journalists to use anonymous sources. They say that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian’s government is seeking to restrict press freedom. Pashinian’s political allies deny that.

It is not yet clear whether the government supports the proposed criminalization of defamation. Some parliamentarians affiliated with Pashinian’s My Step bloc said last week that they would hail such a measure.

Daniel Ioannisian of the Union of Informed Citizens criticized the prosecutors’ bill on Thursday, saying that it could result in media censorship.

“You will definitely find no European or democratic country that makes it a crime to insult or slander authorities but not [ordinary] citizens,” Ioannisian told RFE/RL’s Armenian Service.

“True, there are countries, including democratic ones, where defamation is a criminal offense … But there is no [democratic] country where insulting authorities is deemed a crime but insulting citizens is not,” he said.

Ioannisian said the authorities should tackle instead the spread of false information by anonymous or fake social media accounts.