Armenian President Discharged From Hospital

The office said in a statement that Sarkissian is “continuing his treatment at home.”

“The Armenian President’s condition has relatively improved, there is a positive dynamic in his health state, but he is still monitored by doctors,” the statement said, adding that he is continuing to perform his duties remotely and will return to Armenia “immediately after the doctors' permission.”

According to the presidential press office, Sarkissian tested positive for the coronavirus days after travelling to Britain late last month to spend New Year’s Eve with his sons and grandchildren living in London.

The office announced on January 13 that the 67-year-old head of state was hospitalized there after developing double pneumonia and showing other symptoms of the disease.

It remains unclear whether Sarkissian, who has consistently observed physical distancing rules during his official engagements, was infected with COVID-19 in Armenia or the United Kingdom. Both countries have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.