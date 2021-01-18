Pashinian Moves To Sack Armenian Health Minister

A spokesperson for President Armen Sarkissian said on Monday that Pashinian has requested presidential decrees relieving Torosian of his duties and appointing his first deputy, Anahit Avanesian, as Armenia’s new health minister.

Pashinian did not explain the move. Nor did his office comment on reports that Torosian will be appointed as chief of the prime minister’s staff.

Torosian also issued no statements on his sacking predicted by some Armenian newspapers last week.

Torosian, 38, is a senior member of Pashinian’s Civil Contract party who was appointed as health minister right after the “Velvet Revolution” of April-May 2018. Throughout his tenure he has been criticized not only by opposition groups but also some pro-government parliamentarians.

The criticism intensified after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, which has hit Armenia hard. Torosian has repeatedly defended his and other government officials’ response to the unprecedented health crisis strongly condemned by the Armenian opposition.

It was not immediately clear whether Pashinian decided to replace the health minister because of the pandemic or as part of a cabinet reshuffle promised by him shortly after the Russian-brokered ceasefire that stopped the autumn war in Nagorno-Karabakh on November 10.

Six other Armenian ministers were sacked in late November and early December.