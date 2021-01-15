Russian Security Council Discusses Armenian-Azeri Summit

The Kremlin said Putin briefed members of his Security Council on the results of the January 11 talks held two months after he brokered a ceasefire agreement that stopped the war in Nagorno-Karabakh.

“Pressing issues of the Russian state’s internal and foreign policies were also discussed,” it added in a short statement.

The statement gave no other details of Putin’s video conference with Russia’s Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, defense, foreign and interior ministers, other top security officials and the speakers of both houses of the Russian parliament.

Putin, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev announced after their trilateral meeting that their governments will set up a joint “working group” that will deal with practical modalities of restoring transport links between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Russian leader said that “will benefit both the Armenian and Azerbaijani peoples and the region as a whole.”

Pashinian and Aliyev failed to reach agreement on the release of more than a hundred Armenian prisoners of war and civilians remaining in Azerbaijani captivity. Yerevan says that Baku’s reluctance to free them runs counter to the truce accord brokered by Putin and calls into question the planned reopening of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border for commerce.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov discussed the issue in a phone call on Friday. Lavrov spoke with Armenian Foreign Minister Ara Ayvazian by phone on Wednesday.