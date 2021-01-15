Another Provincial Governor Resigns

Petrosian gave no reasons for the move. Officials in the provincial administration said he will not comment before the resignation is accepted by the Armenian government.

Petrosian, 41, has governed Shirak since February 2019. He is not affiliated with any political party.

The government replaced three other provincial governors following a Russian-brokered Armenian-Azerbaijani agreement that stopped the war in Nagorno-Karabakh on November 10. Two of them are senior members of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian’s Civil Contract party who were told to resign.

The third, non-partisan governor, Hunan Poghosian, appeared to have quit at his own initiative. Poghosian ran southeastern Syunik province directly affected by the war.

The Armenian side’s defeat in the war sparked opposition protests and growing calls for Pashinian’s resignation. The prime minister has refused to step down, pledging instead to reshuffle his cabinet and offering to hold snap parliamentary elections. He replaced six government ministers in late November and early December.