Armenian Soldier Wounded In Karabakh

The Defense Army said that the 20-year-old soldier, Vartan Kirakosian, was rushed to a Karabakh hospital and underwent “successful” surgery there.

“His condition is assessed as serious but stable,” read a statement issued by it.

The statement added that the army has launched an investigation into the “blatant violation” of the Russian-brokered ceasefire agreement that stopped the war in Karabakh on November 10.

Azerbaijan did not immediately comment on the reported incident. Russian peacekeeping forces deployed in Karabakh also did not react to it as of Wednesday evening.

The Russian Defense Ministry insisted on Tuesday that “the ceasefire regime is being observed along the entire Line of Contact” in and around Karabakh.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Armenian counterpart Ara Ayvazian spoke by phone later on Wednesday. Statements on the phone call issued by their press offices did not mention the reported shooting.

They said Lavrov and Ayvazian discussed the implementation of fresh agreements reached by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev at a trilateral meeting held in Moscow on Monday.

In particular, Aliyev and Pashinian reaffirmed their plans to open the Armenian-Azerbaijani border for commercial traffic as part of the truce accord that was brokered by Putin.

In a phone call reported on Wednesday, Putin briefed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the results of the Armenian-Azerbaijani summit hosted by him.

According to the Kremlin, the two leaders also discussed “some aspects” of the upcoming opening of a Russian-Turkish center that will monitor the ceasefire regime in the Karabakh conflict zone.