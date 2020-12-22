Armenian Opposition Resumes Anti-Government Protests

Leaders of a coalition of more than a dozen opposition parties said they will hold daily demonstrations until Pashinian agrees to hand over power to an interim government tasked with holding snap parliamentary elections within a year.

“We must take the whole state system away from Nikol Pashinian as a result of sustained, consistent and well-organized efforts,” one of them, Ishkhan Saghatelian, told the crowd demonstrating at the city’s Republic Square where the main government building is located.

Vazgen Manukian, who has been nominated by the opposition National Salvation Movement as a caretaker prime minister, urged Armenia’s armed forces and police to stop executing Pashinian’s orders and “join the people.” “Switch to our side so that we solve the issue today,” he said.

At Saghatelian’s urging, some of the protesters chanting “Nikol traitor” surrounded the nearby building of the prime minister’s office guarded by several rows of riot police.

A group of other protesters walked to another building that houses several government ministries. They briefly scuffled with riot police there.

The opposition forces hold Pashinian responsible for the Armenian side’s defeat in the recent war with Azerbaijan and say he is not capable of confronting new security challenges facing Armenia. Their demands for his resignation and the formation of an interim government have been backed by President Armen Sarkissian, the Armenian Apostolic Church and prominent public figures in Armenia and its worldwide Diaspora.

In a statement issued earlier on Tuesday, Pashinian again made clear that he has no intention to step down. He portrayed the ongoing anti-government protests as a revolt by the country’s “elites” that lost their “privileges” when he swept to power in 2018.

The opposition alliance called last week for a general strike and boycott of university classes for December 22. It was not immediately clear how many Armenians heeded the appeal.

At least one major highway was reportedly blocked by opposition supporters on Tuesday afternoon.