Armenian President Meets Kocharian

The presidential press service and Kocharian’s office gave no details of the meeting held amid rising political tensions in the country.

Sarkissian discussed those tensions with another former president, Serzh Sarkisian, on Tuesday.

The president and his two predecessors publicly called on Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian to resign as prime minister and pave the way for fresh parliamentary elections following the Russian-mediated ceasefire that stopped the war on November 10.

Kocharian has been particularly scathing about Pashinian’s handling of the war that resulted in heavy Armenian casualties and territorial losses. He charged on December 4 that the current government made the war “inevitable” with reckless diplomacy and miscalculations of Armenia’s military potential and needs. He said its “grave blunders” committed during the hostilities predetermined Azerbaijan’s victory.

Pashinian hit back at Kocharian and Armenia’s other former leaders in a televised address to the nation aired the following morning. The prime minister has since continued to reject calls for his resignation also made by opposition parties, public figures and the Armenian Apostolic Church.

Serzh Sarkisian’s Republican Party is one of 16 opposition groups holding demonstrations in a bid to force Pashinian to cede power to an interim government which they say must hold the snap elections.