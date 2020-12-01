Another Lawmaker Leaves Ruling Bloc

The lawmaker, Gor Gevorgian, shed little light on those disagreements when he announced his decision on Facebook. He said only that they center on “a number of key and contentious issues facing the state” in the wake of the war in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Gevorgian also said that he will serve as an independent deputy from now on.

Four other My Step deputies quit Pashinian’s bloc just days after a Russian-brokered ceasefire that stopped the war on November 10 and sparked anti-government street protests in Yerevan. One of them, Gayane Abrahamian, denounced the ceasefire agreement as “disgraceful.”

Abrahamian also resigned from the Armenian parliament altogether. At least two of the other deputies decided to keep their parliament seats.

My Step controlled 88 seats in the 132-member National Assembly before the defections.

Pashinian and his political allies continue to reject calls for the Armenian government’s resignation made by opposition forces and public figures holding it responsible for significant territorial losses suffered by the Armenian side. The prime minister has said that he plans to “restore stability” in Armenia over the next few months.