Another Armenian Minister Replaced

He was replaced by Vahram Dumanian, who has worked until now as dean of the Computer Science and Applied Mathematics Department at Yerevan State University.

Harutiunian is the fourth member of the Armenian government who has resigned or been sacked over the past week. Pashinian named his new ministers of defense, foreign affairs, labor and emergencies on November 20.

Pashinian said on November 18 that he will reshuffle his government to implement over the next six months a plan of actions designed to “establish stability and security in the country” following the war in Nagorno-Karabakh.

His announcement came amid opposition demands for his resignation and snap parliamentary elections sparked by significant Armenian territorial losses suffered during the war. The embattled premier and his political allies have rejected those demands.

Harutiunian, 41, is a close associate of Pashinian and founding member of the latter’s Civil Contract party. He actively participated in the 2018 “Velvet Revolution” that brought Pashinian to power.

The prime minister’s office did not say whether Harutiunian will be appointed to another position in the executive branch.