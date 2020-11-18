Armenian PM Vows Cabinet Shakeup

In a statement that outlined his further actions, Pashinian again accepted responsibility for the outcome of the six-week war that resulted in significant Armenian losses and Azerbaijani territorial gains.

“I am also primarily responsible for overcoming the situation and establishing stability and security in the country,” he said. “I want to stress that I not only do not intend to abandon that responsibility but am also fully committed to that task.”

Pashinian went on to present a 15-point plan of government actions and objectives for the next six months. They include the return of ethnic Armenian refugees to Karabakh and reconstruction of their homes damaged during the war, the restart of Armenian-Azerbaijani peace talks mediated by Russia, France and the United States, and the repatriation of all Armenian prisoners of war and civilian captives.

Pashinian’s “roadmap” also envisages a major reform of Armenia’s armed forces, continued fight against corruption and government efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus and stimulate economic activity in the country.

“In order to implement this roadmap, I am carrying out changes in the government’s composition,” he said without elaborating.

“In June 2021 I will submit a report on the roadmap’s implementation. Based on its results, we will decide our further actions by taking into account public opinion and reactions,” added the embattled prime minister.

Pashinian made no mention of his resignation and fresh parliamentary elections demanded by the Armenian opposition. Opposition forces hold him responsible for the Armenian side’s defeat in the six-week war that was stopped by a Russian-mediated ceasefire agreement on November 10.

President Armen Sarkissian has also called for snap polls, saying that they would “save the country from upheavals.” In a televised address to the nation aired on Monday, Sarkissian said they should be held by a new, interim “government of national accord.”

Two members of Pashinian’s cabinet, Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanian and Minister for Emergency Situations Felix Tsolakian, have resigned this week. The premier has not yet named their replacements.