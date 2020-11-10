RFE/RL Office Attacked In Armenia Amid Unrest Following Karabakh Deal

RFE/RL Armenian Service Executive Producer Artak Hambardzumyan says he personally knows one of the attackers, who is a member of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (Dashnaktsutyun), one of nearly two dozen political parties that are demanding Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian’s resignation.

As they tried to enter the building the attackers hurled accusations against RFE/RL’s Armenian Service amid swearing at the current government over what they perceive as surrender in Nagorno-Karabakh.

“You are responsible for the deaths of my friends [in Nagorno-Karabakh],” one of the attackers charged.

The attackers said they were looking “for the servers” to break them so that “you don’t go on the air.”

“They tried to break the door and attack me and our cameraman,” Hambardzumyan said.