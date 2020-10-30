Մատչելիության հղումներ

logo-print logo-print
«Ազատության» բոլոր կայքերը
Հայ Eng РУС
որոնման տեքստ...
Նախորդը Հաջորդը
ՀՐԱՏԱՊ
in English

Talks Begin In Geneva As Armenia, Azerbaijan Look To Rebuild Truce

Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanian (second from right), Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov (second from left) and international mediators in Geneva, Switzerland, October 30, 2020

Talks between the top diplomats of Armenia, Azerbaijan and international mediators have begun in Geneva as the parties look for a deal strong enough to bring a halt to fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh after three previous ceasefires failed.

Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanian opened the session on October 30, meeting with the OSCE Minsk Group mediation co-chairs – Russia, France and the United States – before his Azerbaijani counterpart, Jeyhun Bayramov, held a separate session with the international diplomats.

According to an Armenian Foreign Ministry spokesperson, afterwards Mnatsakanian and Bayramov met face to face, with no details from the meeting reported yet.

The talks in Geneva were supposed to take place a day earlier but were delayed as fighting once again spiked in Nagorno-Karabakh.

The current clashes broke out on September 27 and fighting has persisted despite three ceasefire agreements – brokered by Russia, France and the United States – that collapsed within hours, if not minutes, after taking effect on October 10, 17 and 26, respectively.

Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces in Nagorno-Karabakh have accused each other of not respecting the ceasefire agreements.

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG