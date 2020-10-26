Russia Hails U.S. Mediation On Karabakh

Commenting on the U.S.-brokered agreement, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: “The process of the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh crisis, which is in an acute phase, must not and cannot be a scene of any rivalry or competition [between world powers.]”

“Certainly, Russia, as a co-chair of the [OSCE Minsk] group, is ready to welcome any steps that will help to stop the war,” Peskov told journalists.

The latest truce agreement was announced late on Sunday after talks held by the Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers in Washington with top U.S. administration officials and the American, Russian and French diplomats co-chairing the OSCE Minsk Group.

Speaking ahead of the Washington talks, Russian President Vladimir Putting Putin expressed hope that the United States will contribute to Russian efforts to get the conflicting parties to respect a ceasefire agreement that was brokered by Moscow on October 10.

A similar “humanitarian” truce agreement brokered by France on October 17 has also not been observed.

Peskov said that Moscow is continuing to closely monitor the situation in the Karabakh conflict zone. “We still believe that there can only be a peaceful solution to this problem,” said Putin’s spokesman.