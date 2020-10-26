Shelling Reported In Karabakh Conflict Zone After Another Truce Accord

The Armenian Defense Ministry said Azerbaijani forces shelled frontline positions of Karabakh’s Armenian-backed army in northeastern and southeastern Karabakh.

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said, for its part, that its troops came under Armenian artillery fire at several sections of the “line of contact” around Karabakh. The Karabakh Armenian army strongly denied this, saying that Baku is “preparing ground for further provocations.”

“The Armenian side continues to strictly adhere to the ceasefire regime,” Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian wrote on Facebook about two hours after the truce agreement took effect at 8 a.m. local time.

The agreement was announced late on Sunday following a series of talks held by the Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers in Washington with top U.S. officials and American, Russian and French diplomats co-heading the OSCE Minsk Group.

In a late-night tweet, U.S. President Donald Trump congratulated Pashinian and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the deal.

Russia and France already brokered similar Armenian-Azerbaijani ceasefire agreements on October 10 and October 17 respectively. They did not stop hostilities in and around Karabakh, with the warring sides accusing each other of not respecting it.