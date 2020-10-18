Erdogan Slams Karabakh Mediators

Erdogan also reiterated his strong criticism of their long-running efforts to resolve Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and reaffirmed Turkey’s strong support for Azerbaijan’s military operations in the conflict zone.

“What are they saying about our support for our Azerbaijani brothers? What is the Minsk [Group] troika, the U.S., Russia and France, are saying? They are supporting Armenia. They are giving Armenia all kinds of assistance in the form of weapons,” Erdogan claimed during a rally organized by his AK Party.

He did not elaborate on his allegations.

Turkey itself has been accused by Armenia of being directly involved in the ongoing war by providing weapons and Turkish military personnel to Azerbaijan.

Yerevan has also accused Ankara of recruiting Islamist fighters in Syria and sending them to fight in Karabakh on the Azerbaijani side. These claims have been echoed by France and, implicitly, by Russia. The Turkish and Azerbaijani governments deny them.

The U.S., Russia and France have repeatedly called for an immediate end to the hostilities in and around Karabakh that broke out on September 27. Ankara rebuffed such calls earlier this month.