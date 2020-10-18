Karabakh Fighting Continues Despite New Ceasefire Deal

Armenian Defense Ministry spokeswoman Shushan Stepanian said Azerbaijani forces shelled Karabakh Armenian army positions overnight before launching a fresh offensive in a bid to “occupy favorable positions” along the Iranian border south of Karabakh.

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said its troops took “adequate measures” in response to Armenian shelling of their positions and are “carrying out appropriate actions along the entire frontline.”

Stepanian denounced the Azerbaijani actions as a “blatant violation” of a humanitarian ceasefire agreed by the two sides late on Saturday. Hostilities in the conflict zone were due to stop at midnight.

Armenia and Azerbaijan had also reached such an agreement on October 10 during talks in Moscow mediated by Russia. Fighting along the Armenian-Azerbaijani “line of contact” did not stop, however, with each side accusing the other of not respecting the deal.