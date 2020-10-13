Armenian FM Meets Mediators As Karabakh Fighting Goes On

An Armenian Defense Ministry spokesman, Artsrun Hovannisian, said that Azerbaijani forces are again shelling and attacking frontline positions of Karabakh’s Armenian-backed army. “Our troops are fighting heroically and hard,” he said in a Facebook post early in the afternoon.

“Azerbaijan continues to blatantly violate the humanitarian ceasefire and has resumed large-scale military operations along the entire frontline since early morning,” a spokesman for Ara Harutiunian, the Karabakh president, wrote around the same time.

The official, Vahram Poghosian, said the Karabakh Armenian army is “waging fierce battles” in an effort to fight back the offensive.

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry did not immediately react to these statements. It said in the morning that Armenian forces attacked overnight Azerbaijani army positions at some sections of the Karabakh “line of contact.”

Baku also accused them of continuing to shell Azerbaijani civilian areas north and east of Karabakh. Yerevan strongly denied.

Mnatsakanian’s meeting with the American, French and Russian co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group as well as and Andrzej Kasprzyk, the head of an OSCE mission monitoring the ceasefire regime in the Karabakh conflict zone, began at around noon. It was expected to focus on ways of ensuring both conflicting parties’ compliance with the ceasefire agreement.

Kasprzyk and the group’s U.S. co-chair, Andrew Schofer, also held a separate meeting in Moscow Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, they discussed “possible steps” aimed at implementing the ceasefire agreement that was reached by the Armenian, Azerbaijani and Russian foreign ministers early on Saturday.

Speaking after talks with Mnatsakanian on Monday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Moscow expects the warring sides to “rigorously” stick to the agreement and stop hostilities. He said they should also restart “substantive” peace talks without delay. This will also be on the agenda of Mnatsakanian’s meeting with the Minsk Group co-chairs, added Lavrov.