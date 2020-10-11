Armenia Reports Renewed Fighting In Karabakh

The Armenian Defense Ministry spokeswoman, Shushan Stepanian, said Azerbaijani forces are attacking frontline positions of Karabakh’s Armenian-backed army at a southern section of the “line of contact.” She said they are backed by tanks and artillery fire.

“Defense Army units are resolutely suppressing all enemy actions,” Stepanian wrote on Facebook.

Earlier in the evening, the Karabakh Armenian army claimed to have repelled an Azerbaijani attack on its troops deployed in northeastern Karabakh. It released a purported short video of the fighting that shows the destruction of two armored vehicles.

There was no immediate reaction from the Azerbaijani side.

The fighting was reported one day after the supposed entry into force of a Russian-mediated ceasefire agreement reached by the Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers during lengthy talks held in Moscow.

The conflicting parties accused each other of violating the ceasefire by shelling civilian areas throughout Saturday and the following night. They reported no major shelling or skirmishes on Sunday morning and afternoon.