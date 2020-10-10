Fresh Fighting Reported In Karabakh Despite Ceasefire Agreement

The agreement reached during marathon talks held by the Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers in Moscow was due to take effect at noon.

The Armenian Defense Ministry spokeswoman, Shushan Stepanian, said Azerbaijani forces started attacking Karabakh Armenian army positions at a southern section of the “line of contact” at 12:05 local time. She said the Karabakh Armenian army is “taking appropriate measures to repel the enemy attack.”

The army command announced shortly before that it has ordered its troops to cease fire in line with the Moscow agreement.

Earlier on Saturday, the Armenian side reported fierce fighting at another southern section of the Karabakh frontline close to Iran. Stepanian said Azerbaijani troops are trying to make last-minute territorial gains before the anticipated ceasefire. She said they are heavily using combat drones but Karabakh’s Armenian-backed army is “repelling all enemy attacks.”

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said the Armenian side itself is “blatantly violating” the truce agreement by attacking its troops on various frontlines.

Meanwhile, reports from Stepanakert said Karabakh’s capital again came under rocket fire in the morning.

Also, the Armenian Defense Ministry accused Azerbaijani of launching drone strikes on a village in Armenia’s Syunik province bordering Iran. It said one person was killed as a result.

Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said, for its part, that Armenian forces are continuing to shell Azerbaijani towns and villages.