Armenia Ready For Compromise Deal With Azerbaijan, Says Pashinian

“Resolution of conflicts must be based on compromises. Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia are ready for concessions as much as Azerbaijan is ready for concessions,” Pashinian said in comments to the AFP news agency released by his office.

Pashinian also expressed confidence that Russia will fulfill its “contractual obligations” and provide necessary assistance to his country “in case of a threat to Armenia’s security.”

The comments came on the tenth day of fierce fighting along the Armenian-Azerbaijani “line of contact” around Karabakh which has left hundreds of soldiers from both sides dead. The hostilities continued despite repeated calls for an immediate ceasefire made by Russia, the United States and France, the three nations co-heading the OSCE Minsk Group.

Pashinian and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the situation in the conflict zone on Monday during what was their fourth phone conversation since September 27. The Kremlin said Putin “again emphasized the urgent need for a ceasefire.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that Moscow is now engaged in a flurry of diplomatic activity in an effort to “help the warring sides stop hostilities and start a politico-diplomatic process of settlement.”

In a joint statement issued on Monday, the top U.S., Russian and French diplomats also called on Armenia and Azerbaijan to “commit without delay to resuming substantive negotiations.” They said the talks should focus on “existing core principles and relevant international documents well-known by both parties.”

It was an apparent reference to the mediating powers’ Basic Principles of the conflict’s resolution which were first drafted in 2007 and have been repeatedly modified since then. Armenia and Azerbaijan have for years disagreed on some key elements of the proposed framework peace deal.