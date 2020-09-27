Russia Urges End To Karabakh Fighting

“We call on the parties [to the Karabakh conflict] to immediately cease fire and start negotiations to stabilize the situation,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement issued a few hours after the outbreak of the large-scale hostilities.

The statement did not blame the Armenian or Azerbaijani sides for the escalation, noting only “intensive shelling from both sides along the Line of Contact” east and north of Karabakh. Nor did it say whether Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov or other Russian diplomats are planning talks with Armenian and Azerbaijani officials.

The Armenian Foreign Ministry said earlier in the day that Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanian is “in touch” with the U.S., Russian and French mediators co-chairing the OSCE Minsk Group. It did not give details.

For his part, Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan telephoned Andrzej Kasprzyk, the head of a small OSCE mission monitoring the ceasefire regime in the conflict zone, to brief him on the situation on the ground.

As recently as on September 14, the co-chairs met in Paris and urged Baku and Yerevan to prepare the ground for resuming peace talks.